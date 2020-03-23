Commit to safety protocols or else

The government is not asking too much of our people to protect themselves from contracting Covid-19.

Stay at home, don’t drink after 6pm in public spaces, limit contact with large crowds.

Are South Africans heeding the call? I went to find out.

You had to be pretty focused if you wanted a beer or some other alcoholic beverage anywhere in Hammanskraal, just north of Pretoria, after 6pm on Friday.

It was two days after the great Covid-19 Prohibition of 2020 had been announced.

A friend who used to sell booze illegally in the 1980s laughed: “They tried to stop us in the 1980s and 1970s by saying we will go to jail. Now they are saying we will die? It won’t work.”

He was being hyperbolical, of course, but the air was indeed thick with threats.

Police Minister Bheki Cele had said religious and business organisers who did not heed the national disaster procedures to not congregate or sell booze after certain hours would be arrested.

The new regulations said restaurants, bars and taverns could not sell alcohol after 6pm. Even if you bought your poison before 6pm, you couldn’t consume it on the premises after that time. You had to ship out.

“After 6pm you can still drink your alcohol, but only at home, nowhere else,” Cele said.

By 8pm last Friday the entire Hammanskraal was a ghost town.

I was suspicious.