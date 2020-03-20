We must take care of precious Opera House

PREMIUM

A cultural institution owned by the state that requires all the resources it can get to advance the government’s mandate to support, promote and develop the arts. That is how theatre manager Monde Ngonyama describes the Opera House in Port Elizabeth.



This is as the theatre, Africa’s oldest, received a R7.2m bailout from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.