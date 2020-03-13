Lack of action over ill-treatment of clinic patients not acceptable

PREMIUM

When health care practitioners treat their ill, frail and elderly patients without an ounce of empathy it is clear action must be taken.



This newspaper, yesterday, detailed the callous manner in which Motherwell residents had been treated at the Thanduxolo clinic — a clinic they had been locked out of by nurses who claimed it was full for the day...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.