Another nail in Mkhwebane’s coffin

PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on donations to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign for the ANC presidency was intended to politically destroy him.



After the release of her report on the R500,000 donation from the late Gavin Watson, CEO of African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa), Ramaphosa’s opponents waged an unrelenting propaganda battle, releasing details of his funders on a weekly basis and trying to paint him as a bought and captured president...

