Please don’t defend the plunderers of our ocean resources

We have all seen it before: the comments defending convicted perlemoen kingpin Morne Blignault every time he appeared in court on various charges ranging from racketeering to contravening the Marine Living Resources Act



“He’s a good man”, “You don’t know what he does in the community” and “It’s just fish, why don’t they go after the real criminals” were just some of them...

