Indian challenge awaits on-fire Proteas
There is a new mood of youthful optimism in the Proteas cricket camp as they continue to build momentum ahead of the ICC men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia later in 2020.
Under new coach Mark Boucher the Proteas chalked up a notable 3-0 series whitewash over a formidable Australian side who will be among the favourites to lift the World Cup on home soil...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.