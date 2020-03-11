Indian challenge awaits on-fire Proteas

PREMIUM

There is a new mood of youthful optimism in the Proteas cricket camp as they continue to build momentum ahead of the ICC men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia later in 2020.



Under new coach Mark Boucher the Proteas chalked up a notable 3-0 series whitewash over a formidable Australian side who will be among the favourites to lift the World Cup on home soil...

