Think again before squeezing ratepayers

PREMIUM

Buckle up ratepayers — the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is looking to charge you more to insource artisans to repair water leaks in indigent households.



The city’s water bosses have recommended that account holders pay an extra 3.35% — on top of the planned water tariff hike for the 2020/2021 financial year (estimated at 9.5%) — to take on about 100 learner ward plumbers permanently...

