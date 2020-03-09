Everyday heroes need support, not disrespect
While the global coronavirus outbreak continues to dominate the news, ordinary people are fighting extraordinary battles within their own communities and schools in SA.
In Cape Town, a man on a mission to clear up litter hotspots in his community is scorned and shunned by his fellow residents...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.