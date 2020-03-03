Unsung sporting heroes desperately need support
It is often said that even the smallest gesture can make a big difference. Those words rang true on Saturday night when World Boxing Federation featherweight champion Nozipho Bell was awarded The Herald-SPAR Homegrown Hero award for 2019.
It was an emotional evening for the 30-year-old boxer from Walmer Township, who said it was the first award she had ever received...
