Kigali’s taxi motos showcase the spirit of African entrepreneurship

PREMIUM

A popular way to get from point A to point B in Kigali, Rwanda — even for business people — is on the back of one of Rwanda’s estimated 45,000 taxi motos The low cost of using one of these 125cc motorcycles keeps conventional car-ride-hailing businesses out of Kigali. You’ll find similar options in other African countries, such as Kenya and Nigeria.



One entrepreneur who has seen opportunities in this is Junior Kanamugire. His PikiWash offers a one-stop wash and service facility for taxi motos. He has imported an automated bike wash machine from India in a 20-foot container and has the rights to distribute these throughout Africa. The operation recycles up to 75% of the water used and the clean water does not damage bikes like the gritty river water used otherwise. He has 2,600 subscribed customers and revenue has grown steadily over the past year...

