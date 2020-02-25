Cyril Ramaphosa is on the right track with youth unemployment
It’s easy to be cynical about the state of the nation address (Sona) and the government’s inability to deliver on the many promises it contains. And we should be, but the danger is that one overlooks signs of real progress, like President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the youth unemployment crisis.
I’m not talking about the 1% “top slice” that will be shaved off every department’s budget — unless Ramaphosa intends to use the resultant R20bn to extend the employment tax incentive (ETI). This youth wage subsidy is one of the few interventions that has actually increased youth employment...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.