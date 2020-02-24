Zuma acolytes running out of steam
For the past two years the Jacob Zuma victimhood and fightback campaign has been blamed for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tentative approach to reforming the state, turning the economy around and taming the ANC.
That kind of reasoning may now have to be permanently parked. Zuma’s cynical campaign has long run out of ideas. Now it is running out of steam...
