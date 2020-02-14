Fifa reform proposals could damage African footbal
Fifa has ended its six-month management takeover of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). But the future of the game on the continent is still clouded with uncertainty.
In June last year the world football governing body effectively took over the running of the African body following allegations of corruption and general implosion...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.