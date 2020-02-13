SA must step up to probe UN official’s 1961 death
Democratic SA has skeletons in the closet it needs to address.
One of these is the death of UN secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld in a plane crash shortly after midnight on September 17 or 18 1961...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.