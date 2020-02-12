Cynicism over Ramaphosa’s big speech

The spotlight will be firmly on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as he runs the gauntlet of delivering the annual state of the nation address on behalf of the governing party, the ANC, and his government on Thursday.



This year’s speech is light-years removed from the promise of a new beginning he offered in his first state of the nation address in February 2018...

