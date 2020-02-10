When politics trumps sound economic reasoning

PREMIUM

SA’s bloated, money-guzzling, incompetent and collapsing state-owned enterprises will not be fixed without pain.



There will be pain for workers like those at Eskom, because there is no way you can fix that entity without shedding jobs. There will be pain for ordinary South Africans and owners of small and large businesses because you cannot fix Eskom’s power supply without the load-shedding we are currently experiencing...

