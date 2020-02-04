As Britain retreats, one hopes peace created by EU remains intact

PREMIUM

As Britain left the EU at the end of January, I reflected again on one of my most utopian beliefs; that greater co-operation, integration and sharing of common pool resources are better than retreating into the exclusivity of identities or privileges.



I don’t think I am naive for believing everyone on this planet can get along a lot better — I will never tire of using that cliché — that we should do whatever we can to roll back injustices, and should at least try to do so without harming anyone else...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.