Ducking and diving on land is part of ANC’s delicate dance

PREMIUM

If you don’t have a plan for dealing with the country’s biggest problem, pretending you do will make the headache even worse.



Despite the political theatre caused by the ANC’s apparent about-turn on land, we can be sure that landowners who do not like the compensation the government pays them will still be able to use the courts...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.