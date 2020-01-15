A billion lies about a gazillion cries
In politics, it’s not what you do with your crowd: it’s all about the size.
The crowd is the animating energy of power, putting the spring in the goose-step of despots and the zing in the psychosexual compulsions of inadequate, ambitious politicians...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.