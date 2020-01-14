Ramaphosa fails to show leadership as difficult and decisive year looms

On the eve of the statement marking the 108th birthday of the governing ANC, finance minister Tito Mboweni tweeted: “If you cannot effect deep structural economic reforms, then game over! Stay as you are and you are downgraded to Junk Status! The consequences are dire. Your choice ...”..

