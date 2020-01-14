All eyes on St George’s Park

PREMIUM

It is fitting that St George’s Park, SA’s oldest Test cricket ground, will host what could prove to be the deciding Test in the series between the Proteas and England.



If the action in Port Elizabeth lives up to what has transpired in the previous Tests at Centurion and Newlands is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.