All at risk of being aiders and abetters of crime
There are times when it seems like every one of us is either an outright criminal, or engaged in some criminal activity, an accessory to a crime, or aiding and abetting a criminal act.
I’m taking a chance here, as I am not a lawyer. I have only a very limited understanding only of international trade law. Nonetheless, I think about these “charges” almost daily...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.