All at risk of being aiders and abetters of crime

PREMIUM

There are times when it seems like every one of us is either an outright criminal, or engaged in some criminal activity, an accessory to a crime, or aiding and abetting a criminal act.



I’m taking a chance here, as I am not a lawyer. I have only a very limited understanding only of international trade law. Nonetheless, I think about these “charges” almost daily...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.