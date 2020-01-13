The government is failing us

PREMIUM

The pain and suffering endured by South Africans daily as a result of our government’s failure to, well, govern are on the pages of this newspaper for all to read.



It is in the lived experiences of ordinary citizens struggling to access basic health care, those living in absolute fear because they have been victims of crime meted out in the most brutal way, and residents crying out for basic services from their local authority...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.