The quid pro quo of SA’s matric results
Three South Africans called Quid, Pro and Quo had it out on Tuesday night:
Quid: Halala, comrades! Halala! For the first time in 25 years the NSC (matric) pass rate has breached 80%!..
Three South Africans called Quid, Pro and Quo had it out on Tuesday night:
Quid: Halala, comrades! Halala! For the first time in 25 years the NSC (matric) pass rate has breached 80%!..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.