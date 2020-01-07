Oh Helen, what were you thinking this time?
How do you solve a problem like Helen Zille and her toxic Twitter stews?
Well, it’s nigh on impossible for at least three reasons...
How do you solve a problem like Helen Zille and her toxic Twitter stews?
Well, it’s nigh on impossible for at least three reasons...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.