Ace and Busi – wounded and cornered

PREMIUM

A reckoning is on the cards for the fightback grouping in the first half of 2020 — all the signs are there, the walls are closing in. At the heart of this group, which is resisting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state clean-up efforts, are two people in powerful positions: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.



There are signs that their position is becoming increasingly precarious...

