Ace and Busi – wounded and cornered
A reckoning is on the cards for the fightback grouping in the first half of 2020 — all the signs are there, the walls are closing in. At the heart of this group, which is resisting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state clean-up efforts, are two people in powerful positions: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
There are signs that their position is becoming increasingly precarious...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.