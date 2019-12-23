Concert cancellation does Bay no favours

PREMIUM

Once again, music lovers in the Bay have heard the drumbeat of excuses as yet another concert has come to nothing.



Claims of sabotage by the organisers of the eMandulo Cultural and Music Festival, which was supposed to have taken place in Uitenhage on Saturday night but was called off at the last minute, are lacking in detail and do not appear to be premised on anything solid...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.