Chance for ailing Proteas to blossom

Cricket SA’s newly appointed “Big Three” are desperate to prove that strong leadership off the field translates into better showings on the pitch.



The new dream team of Graeme Smith (director of cricket), Jacques Faul (acting CEO) and Mark Boucher (team director) face their first challenge in a series against England starting on December 26...

