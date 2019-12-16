Black lives don't matter – until elections

Imagine that you land in a foreign country, pick up a local newspaper and learn that 19 local young men had died at the hands of known people over the past few weeks – and yet very few had been arrested or would face the courts for it. Imagine learning that this is occurs twice a year and that last year 44 boys died under exactly the same circumstances. No one had been convicted for those deaths.



Imagine learning that since 2006 a total of 788 young men had died in similar fashion – at traditional circumcision schools. Few are held responsible. Every year there is shock and horror and a few write-ups in newspapers. Then these young boys get killed again. It’s regular as clockwork. This time next year it will be exactly the same...

