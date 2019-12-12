SA parties not very good at coalition politics

PREMIUM

SA entered the world of coalition politics in earnest three years ago. In the local government elections in 2016 three major cities found themselves without a majority party in charge.



This forced the formation of coalition governments (https://theconversation.com/south-africans-come-off-second-best-as-politicians-play-havoc-with-coalitions-102671) in Johannesburg, the country’s economic capital; Tshwane, the capital city; and Nelson Mandela Bay...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.