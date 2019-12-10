Numsa’s Jim is lost in a time warp

PREMIUM

There are times when you cannot decipher his language or make sense of anything he says — it seems like National Union of Metalworkers of SA head Irwin Jim was cryogenically frozen shortly after the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917 and brought back to life a century later.



Suspend all your faculties of disbelief for a moment, dear reader, especially around the science of cryogenics, and indulge me for the next 600-700 words...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.