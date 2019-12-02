Dan Qeqe Stadium is too important to go to rack and ruin

PREMIUM

Born out of one man’s determination during the apartheid era to provide black players with a home to play their sports, the iconic Dan Qeqe Stadium in Port Elizabeth has an important place in SA history.



It is also the place where much-loved first black Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi initially honed his skills as a young boy...

