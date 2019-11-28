Paper complaints reveal learning problem
Media pages lit up this week with bitter complaints from students and parents (not sure why parents are involved) that Mathematics P1 (Paper 1) was too difficult for this year’s matriculants.
From what I could gather there were two main problems...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.