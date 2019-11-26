Make saving water a way of life

Water scarcity looms large as SA’s next, very real crisis, with Nelson Mandela Bay already ravaged by drought.

And yet, in mind-boggling fashion, it took Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani several weeks to sign a drought declaration that allows the city to maintain its classification as a disaster area.

It was odd that the mayor took his time as the disaster status allows the metro to apply for funding to alleviate the effects of drought.

It is unclear why Bobani took so long to put pen to paper and, while residents can heave a collective sigh of relief that it has finally been signed, it must be pointed out that major work still needs to be done to avert a crisis.

Leaks have long been identified as a big source of wastage, yet it often takes months for municipal service providers to sort out a single leak, effectively allowing thousands of litres of clean water to go to waste.

This needs to change and fast.

There is also no public information campaign in place to help people save water and, with the summer season fast approaching and an expected influx of visitors to the Bay, the municipality must put together a concerted campaign so being water wise is always top of mind.

That said, it is crucial residents also practice conservation to help salvage our water supplies.

We can all make changes in our lifestyles to conserve water.

The smallest of changes that everyone can make can go a long way to contribute to the preservation of water and help minimise the effect of droughts.

Turning off taps while brushing teeth; installing a water storage tank; switching shower heads and faucets to low-flow models; using greywater on plants — there are many little changes that will instantly result in water savings.

Water conservation should become a way of life and not something we only think about in the midst of drought.