‘NGOisation’ can impede political activism

If we are not careful, the social and political issues that activism is built around — such as the fight against corruption, gender-based violence, inequality and unemployment and for quality, free education, freedom to organise and protest, land and agrarian reform, and affordable social housing — all these issues raised by ordinary people against the state and business elites stands at a risk of being hijacked by ‘NGOisation’.



A non-governmental organisation (NGO) as an institution, and “NGOisation” as a concept, are two different subjects that broadly have a significant impact on activism, which I want to underscore here as follows:..

