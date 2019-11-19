‘NGOisation’ can impede political activism
If we are not careful, the social and political issues that activism is built around — such as the fight against corruption, gender-based violence, inequality and unemployment and for quality, free education, freedom to organise and protest, land and agrarian reform, and affordable social housing — all these issues raised by ordinary people against the state and business elites stands at a risk of being hijacked by ‘NGOisation’.
A non-governmental organisation (NGO) as an institution, and “NGOisation” as a concept, are two different subjects that broadly have a significant impact on activism, which I want to underscore here as follows:..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.