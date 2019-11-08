Political landscape akin to gangster state

Never before in a post-democratic Nelson Mandela Bay have we been confronted with the situation that the metro now finds itself in, where the work of council is at a standstill because some councillors’ lives have been threatened.

On Monday, after about four months of virtually no council work done, they attempted to meet yet again. Several hours of filibustering later and mayor Mongameli Bobani survived yet another attempt to oust him.

Politics aside, there is something bigger, more dangerous at play which is a real attack on democracy and the rule of law.

In the weeks leading up to the last two scheduled council meetings, councillors received death threats and were told if they voted in the motion to remove Bobani, either they or members of their families would be dealt with.

Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya told this newspaper that the night before Monday’s meeting she received a text message that if she went ahead with the meeting, they would follow her to her grave.

Two shots were then fired at her neighbour’s house that night, an attack she believes was aimed at intimidating her.