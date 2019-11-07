Rugby World Cup win a promise of what we can achieve

Something shifted in SA since that almighty victory in the Rugby World Cup over England in Tokyo, Japan, last weekend.



From forgettable townships with open sewage to familiar watering holes in small rural towns to well-padded boardrooms in the big cities, rugby did something that no other sporting code has yet done – it brought a groundswell of joy and celebration among black and white, rich and poor, the working classes and the wealthy suburbanites...

