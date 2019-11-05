New platform for agriculture news

Contained in any official or discussion document on the Eastern Cape is this prevailing sentiment — to grow our economy we must grow our agriculture sector.

Be it government or any other farming stakeholders, all share the view that agriculture and agro-processing are key opportunity sectors from which the Eastern Cape should cultivate a competitive edge.

Our economy is dire.

Just last week, Stats SA told us that at least 45,000 more people in the Eastern Cape were unemployed as at the end of September compared with June.

This pushed the province’s official unemployment rate up to 36.5%, the highest in SA, from 35.4%.

For agriculture, the situation is worsened by the most devastating drought in recent history.

Our damns are dry, crops are withering away and our precious livestock is dying.

The financial impact on farmers has been disastrous and the ripple effect has been felt on the entire value chain of our food security.

In October, the Eastern Cape was declared a disaster area, heralding what we hope will be much-needed government intervention, financial and otherwise, to reverse the impact of this crisis.

It is for these reasons that we, as a publication, believe that the story of agriculture in our province is a critically important one.