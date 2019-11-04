From the president's desk

Dear Fellow South African,

The sight of Springbok captain Siyamthanda Kolisi lifting the cup at the Yokohama Stadium on Saturday filled me with great pride.

I could see the undisguised emotion on the face of his father, Fezakele Raymond Kolisi, watching from the stands.

There was his son, the first black captain of the Springboks, making history.

Siya Kolisi was born on a day of profound significance in our country, 16 June, when we remember the valiant students who lit the path for our freedom.

Siya’s captaincy not only epitomises the transformation of a sport that was once racially segregated; it is the power of a dream fulfilled.

This is the dream of a young man of humble circumstances to one day wear the green and gold jersey, and of a country that has enabled him to see it realised.

At a time when SA is experiencing profound challenges, we have rallied around the victory in Japan.

The outpouring of support for the Springboks on the road to the final once again showed the immense potential of sport to unite us as a people.

When Caster Semenya crosses the finish line, when Banyana Banyana find the back of the net, when Chad le Clos lifts his gold medal, when our national netball team, the Proteas are crowned Africa champions, all of SA is cheering on the sidelines.

After generations of division, we have become a people with a great sense of national pride.

But we are not only united by the achievements of our sportstars or internationally acclaimed performers, like the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

We are also united by a shared desire for a country where all can live in peace and comfort, where all have an equal chance to achieve their potential.

We are united by the vision of a country where the divisions of the past can be overcome, a nation of equality, dignity and respect for human rights.