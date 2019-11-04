Cyril and co need to grow a spine
The nicest thing about President Cyril Ramaphosa and most of his team is that you don’t have to waste time explaining basic concepts.
In the Jacob Zuma years most people who had solid ideas about creating jobs and growing investments were stuck in meetings explaining basic concepts to the Nkandla man and his retinue of yesmen and women — don’t get into debt (it went from 28% debt to GDP under Trevor Manuel to more than 50% in nine years); don’t appoint cronies to state-owned enterprises (remember Eskom under Ben Ngubane and SAA under Dudu Myeni); don’t steal; and so forth...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.