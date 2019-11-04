Cyril and co need to grow a spine

The nicest thing about President Cyril Ramaphosa and most of his team is that you don’t have to waste time explaining basic concepts.



In the Jacob Zuma years most people who had solid ideas about creating jobs and growing investments were stuck in meetings explaining basic concepts to the Nkandla man and his retinue of yesmen and women — don’t get into debt (it went from 28% debt to GDP under Trevor Manuel to more than 50% in nine years); don’t appoint cronies to state-owned enterprises (remember Eskom under Ben Ngubane and SAA under Dudu Myeni); don’t steal; and so forth...

