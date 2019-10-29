Rassie’s Springboks are no pushover

PREMIUM

So, we’re in the final of the Rugby World Cup. Again. Brilliant. We got to the final in 1995 and 2007. We won both times. The fact is, we’ve never lost a final.



Look, I know I’m no rugby writer, but having watched the Springboks gather themselves from a 57-0 loss to the All Blacks on September 16 2017, and losses to Italy, Japan, Argentina, Ireland, England and Wales in the past four years, I have something to say...

