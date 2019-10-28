From the president's desk

Dear Fellow South African,

Last week, I led a government delegation to the first Russia-Africa Summit, convened in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

For two days, heads of state from 43 African countries and their host, President Vladimir Putin, discussed how to increase trade and co-operation between the Russian Federation and Africa.

The summit was preceded by a business forum attended by investors and business people looking at ways to scale up investment in various countries on the African continent.

The summit was a sign of the growing economic importance of Africa on the world stage.

The summit took place on the back of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama in August.

The G20 countries launched their Compact with Africa in 2017 to promote private investment in Africa.

What we are witnessing is a dramatic rebalancing of the relationship between the world’s advanced economies and the African continent. We have consistently affirmed that Africa no longer wants to be passive recipients of foreign aid.

African countries are developing and their economies are increasingly in need of foreign direct investment.

It would be wrong, as some have done, to label initiatives like the Russia-Africa Summit as an attempt by world powers to expand their geopolitical influence.

Some have even argued that several countries in Africa are being led into a debt trap as they take up loans to fund a number of projects in their countries.

One needs only look at initiatives such as the Forum on China Africa co-operation, which was last held in Beijing last year, to see that the focus is now on partnership for mutual benefit, on development, trade and investment co-operation and integration.

China, Russia, the OECD countries and other large economies are eager to forge greater economic ties with African countries, because they want to harness the current climate of reform, the deepening of good governance, macroeconomic stability and the opening up of economies across the continent for mutual benefit.

With the IMF 2019 World Economic Outlook placing six of the fastest growing economies in Africa, these advanced economies want to take advantage of the many investment opportunities on offer, be they in infrastructure, energy, natural resource extraction, manufacturing or agriculture and agribusiness.

The opportunities for international investors will be further boosted when the African Continental Free Trade Area becomes operational next year.

This interest in the continent’s rapidly growing economies should encourage African countries to engage with various trade blocs on a more equal footing and on their own terms.

We are ever mindful of our colonial history, where the economies of Europe were able to industrialise and develop by extracting resources from Africa, all the while leaving the colonies underdeveloped.