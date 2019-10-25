SA’s uneasy partnership with Africa

South Africans — and indeed most Africans — love to think of their country as unique. And SA is unique in Africa — but not for the reasons most people think.

The popular view is that what makes SA stand out are the glittering glass and steel skyscrapers scattered over numerous great cities; the cities linked by super-highways and railways; and sprawling industrial, commercial and agricultural enterprises as far as the eye can see.

This, however, is not what makes SA unique on the continent; several countries in Africa are fast catching up. What does make SA unique is its history, and the continuation of that past in the present.

SA is the only country in mainland Africa that imported slaves rather than exporting people into slavery elsewhere.

To make way for the imported slaves, as well as their Dutch masters and overseers, SA’s indigenous people were slaughtered in an orchestrated campaign of genocide that lasted more than 100 years. It is, therefore, something of a miracle that indigenous people today constitute the majority of the population.