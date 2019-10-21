Treasury's notice a wake-up call
Evidently clear from its latest letter to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the National Treasury has had it with the ineptitude of the metro.
Last week Treasury’s deputy director-general of inter-government relations, Malijeng Ngqaleni wrote to the city effectively demanding that it pays pack about R3bn in grants given over the years for the IPTS...
