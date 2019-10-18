City held to ransom via promise of patronage

PREMIUM

With an axe hanging over his head less than 24 hours before Thursday’s all-important special council meeting, mayor Mongameli Bobani — in his typical buoyant fashion — told a room full of mourners at a funeral in Motherwell that he will be mayor until 2021.



“[You] will be shocked by the outcome of the meeting,” Bobani said at the funeral of Ward 55 councillor Mzuvukile Boti...

