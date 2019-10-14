From the president's desk

Dear Fellow South African,

In everything that we do to grow our economy, our main aim must be to improve the lives of South Africans. We want to build an inclusive economy that has a real affect on the quality of life of poor and working-class people.

As we work to create jobs and employment opportunities, we are also working to reduce the cost of living. This explains our efforts to bring down the cost of electricity, data, public transport, health care and education.

One of our tasks is to grow our economy by reducing the cost of doing business.

This morning, I am in London addressing the Financial Times Africa Summit 2019, a gathering of business people, investors and decisionmakers. This event, taking place far from our shores, is important for the work we are doing to improve the lives of our people.

As we have all recognised, if we are to create jobs and reduce poverty, we need to grow our economy at a much faster pace. For that, we need much more investment, from both local and international business. We are using every available opportunity to reach out to investors to talk about the great business potential both in SA and across the African continent.

To attract investment we need to make it easier to do business in SA. In a competitive global environment, investors are looking for countries that can provide stable and sustained returns, while minimising risks and cost.

It is significant that the World Economic Forum in its 2019 Global Competitiveness Report, which was released last week, showed that SA has improved its ranking, climbing seven places since the previous year. This is a noteworthy achievement within a relatively short period of time.