It’s on all of us to save our city
There are moments in time when the mists of our complex world part and allow us to see with clarity the most pressing question we face. Our city is at that point. The question is simple: how far is too far? What for us is the point of no return?
Our city is in a tailspin, and our pilot, the mayor, is incapable of extracting us from the nosedive. Instead he appears determined to take all of us with him...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.