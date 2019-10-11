International buzz at Bay stadium

There will be an international flavour at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium when the venue hosts rugby visitors from Ireland and soccer players from Mali this weekend. In recent times the stadium has not been as busy as some would like, but it will be abuzz with action when Bafana Bafana play Mali on Sunday and the Isuzu Southern Kings host Ulster on Saturday. This is a sporting menu to suit the palate of even the most discerning sports nut. It has been eight years since Bafana last played in Port Elizabeth and a rare visit to the Bay is likely to attract a huge crowd to the 45,000-seater stadium.



Bafana last played in Port Elizabeth against Ivory Coast in 2011...

