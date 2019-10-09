K9 virus scare needs urgent attention

PREMIUM

South African police officials have been hit by two major crises in recent months – both related to procurement. In August, we reported that some family violence, child protection and sexual offence investigation units in the Eastern Cape had run out of adult rape and buccal swab kits. In that matter, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo attributed the shortage to red tape around the way in which the kits – crucial in cases where DNA samples are needed to identify rapists and ensure convictions – were ordered.



Police minister Bheki Cele conceded there was a problem and moved quickly to ensure that all police stations would have the kits by the end of October...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.