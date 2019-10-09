Fisheries crimes must be priority
We need our government to deal with the poaching and smuggling of our valuable marine living resources as organised crime.
We are losing vital natural, economic and food resources through rampant fisheries crimes and yet insufficient attention is given to law enforcement in this environment...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.